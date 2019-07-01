Kemba Walker Thanks Hornets, Michael Jordan: 'I Owe Charlotte Everything'

On Sunday, Walker agreed to terms on a four-year, $141 million max contract with the Boston Celtics.

By Kaelen Jones
July 01, 2019

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker penned a thank-you letter to the Charlotte Hornets organization and owner Michael Jordan in a Players' Tribune essay published Monday.

On Sunday, Walker agreed to terms on a four-year, $141 million max contract with the Boston Celtics. The deal ends Walker's eight-year stint with the Hornets.

"I owe Charlotte everything, man," he wrote. "Everything." 

He added, "Charlotte….. you are my people forever. You’re family, straight up. I love you."

In his piece, Walker explained that he was especially grateful for a conversation Jordan had with him after Charlotte selected the UConn product with the ninth pick in the 2011 draft.

"Kemba, we believe in you," Jordan told Walker, according to his retelling. "I want you to know that. We believe in you, and we expect great things.”

Walker, 29, has been named an All-Star three straight seasons. He averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game last year.

