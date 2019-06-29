Report: Kemba Walker Intends to Sign 4-Year, $141M Maximum Contract With Celtics

Walker will be in Boston on Sunday to finalize the new deal.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 29, 2019

Free agent point guard Kemba Walker plans to commit to a four-year, $141 million maximum contract with the Boston Celtics after free agency opens on Sunday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Walker intends on being in Boston on Sunday to finalize the formal agreement. Walker has already conveyed to the Hornets that he plans on signing with the Celtics, per the Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell. 

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported that Walker's decision was based ultimately on the chance to advance deep into the playoffs and play with teammates such as Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown.

The news comes two days after Wojarnowski reported that the Celtics had "emerged as the front runner" to sign Walker. Boston entered free agency looking to reshape its roster ahead of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford's impending departures.

Walker was drafted with the No. 9 pick in the 2011 draft. The UConn product averaged a career high 25.6 points per game in 2018-19, shooting 35.6% from three. He reached the postseason with Charlotte in 2014 and 2016.

The Celtics finished the regular season 49–33 before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in the postseason.

