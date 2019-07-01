Report: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Planned to Team Up Before Last Season

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving reportedly planned to team up before the season even started.

By Scooby Axson
July 01, 2019

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving planned to team up long before they announced their free agency decisions on Sunday, according to Bleacher Report's Howard Beck.

Durant plans on signing a four-year deal with the Nets after three seasons with the Warriors. In Brooklyn, he'll team up with Irving, who is set to join the Nets after two seasons with the Celtics, and veteran center DeAndre Jordan. 

According to Beck, it was inevitable that Durant and Irving were going to play together even before the 2018-19 season began, though the destination was unclear. 

"Maybe in New York. Or Brooklyn. Perhaps in Boston, if things went well in Irving's second season with the Celtics. The city was TBD. The goal was clear," Beck writes.

Beck reports that Irving and Durant "veered away from" the idea of joining the Knicks months ago. 

Durant will likely miss the entire season due to an Achilles injury suffered in Golden State's NBA Finals loss to the Raptors.

The Nets have suddenly made the Eastern Conference that much more interesting after winning 42 games last season and falling in five games to the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

