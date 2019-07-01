The first day of free agency in the NBA did not disappoint, with a flurry of signings and deals with players combining to agree to almost $2 billion in deals.

The first of the dominoes that fell started with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving going to the Brooklyn Nets and veteran center DeAndre Jordan joining them, immediately making them a threat in the Eastern Conference.

Kemba Walker also changed addresses, agreeing to a four-year, $141 million\ deal with the Boston Celtics, while Jimmy Butler is headed to South Beach to join the Miami Heat and Al Horford making his way to Philadelphia to join the 76ers.

The biggest free agent left is NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who reportedly is deciding between the Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Lakers.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• Monday, 8:30 a.m. – The Chicago Bulls have reached agreement on a sign-and-trade with the Washington Wizards for guard Tomas Satoransky and will sign him to a three-year deal, (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Monday, 8:05 a.m. - Ish Smith has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Washington Wizards, (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Monday, 3:15 a.m. – Free agent guard Cory Joseph agrees to a three-year, $37 million deal with the Sacramento Kings. In order to clear the cap space, the Kings rescinded the qualifying offer of Willie Cauley-Stein, making him an unrestricted free agent. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• Monday, 1:52 a.m. – Reggie Bullock has agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with the Knicks. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Monday, 1:40 a.m. – The Heat are still working on options for the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade and are working with Goran Dragic to find a trade partner by July 6. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN)

• Monday, 1:25 a.m. – Patrick Beverley has agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal with the Clippers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Monday, 12:25 a.m. – Jamal Murray has agreed to a five-year, $170 million max extension with the Nuggets. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)