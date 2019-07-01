The Mavericks have agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with free agent guard Seth Curry, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Curry spent last season with the Trail Blazers where he averaged 7.9 points in 18.9 minutes per game while shooting 45% from three.

He missed the entire 2017-18 season when he was in Dallas due to a stress fracture in his lower leg. The season prior to that Curry put up a career year, averaging 12.8 points and 2.7 assists playing just under 30 minutes for the Mavericks and shooting 42.5% from distance.

Dallas has reportedly been in discussion with the Heat about possible trade scenarios to help Miami finalize a sign-and-trade with the 76ers for Jimmy Butler. It is unclear exactly how this deal could affect a possible deal between the Mavericks and Miami.