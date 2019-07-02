There has been speculation about whether or not Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant talked with each other about teaming up this offseason.

And while the two All-Stars ultimately decided to join the Nets at the start of free agency Sunday, it appears Irving was getting pulled to Brooklyn by Spencer Dinwiddie since the beginning of this past season.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Irving and Dinwiddie started to bond in the fall of 2018 when the two took a Harvard business class for athletes called Crossover Into Business.

Dinwiddie and Irving began having regular communication after hitting it off in the class, and according to Stein, "It was Dinwiddie's job to lead the recruiting of Irving." Stein also noted there are no tampering rules among players unless a player is acting on the direct order of the front office.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to take classes before he's a free agent 2021, teams would be smart to send a player or two to that same program to be recruiters.