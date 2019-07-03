NBA Rumors: Lakers Believe They're Leaders in Kawhi Leonard Sweepstakes

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency gets underway.

By Michael Shapiro
July 03, 2019

NBA free agency is largely over after a slew of deals on the first day of free agency, but one major prize remains: Kawhi Leonard. The reigning Finals MVP is reportedly choosing between the the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers, keeping the league guessing as July 4 approaches.

DeMarcus Cousins also remains on the market, though interest in the oft-injured center has cooled. The Leonard market could swing the landing spot for Cousins and other free agents, including fellow 2019 champion Danny Green.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league. For more coverage of free agency, check out The Crossover's Top 50 free-agent rankings, & our wide-sweeping primer and our burning questions for every team.

• The Lakers believe they are "firmly in the lead" to land Kawhi Leonard. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Warriors rescinded Quinn Cook's qualifying offer. He will become an unrestricted free agent. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Jared Dudley was "determined" to play with Anthony Davis and LeBron James before signing a two-year deal with Los Angeles. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Drake is "mounting his own recruiting campaign" to keep Kawhi Leonard in Toronto. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Center Luke Kornet agreed to a two-year deal with the Bulls. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

 

