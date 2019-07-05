Fromer NFL player and current FS1 First Things First host Cris Carter believes Kawhi Leonard will make a free agency decision Friday.

"For Kawhi, this is about championships and which organization are going to support me and my quest to be the best player in the world and get as many championships as possible," Carter said on the show Friday. "To me, the only team that presents that are the Los Angeles Lakers. ... I believe there's going to be an announcement [Friday]."

Leonard helped win this year's NBA Finals with the Raptors over the Warriors, and his free agency decision has left fans hanging as he has held off an announcement. Along with the Raptors, the Lakers and Clippers are in the mix to sign the NBA Finals MVP.

So what's Carter's connection to Leonard? His former agent, Mitch Frankel, represents the Toronto star.

In January, Sports Illustrated's Jacob Feldman asked Carter how he thinks about the competition as he measures himself.

"I don't think about competition. I don't. I measure myself based on the bosses and what are our objectives every day, and based on some of the other sports I can bring my sources in on—the stories I’ve been involved in.