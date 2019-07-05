NBA rumors: Kawhi Leonard Could Make Free Agency Decision on Friday

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency gets underway.

By Scooby Axson
July 05, 2019

The Fourth of July came and went with no major news on the Kawhi Leonard, but many speculate that a decision could come fairly soon.

Wherever the two-time NBA Finals MVP lands, it is bound to change the course of the league, with the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers figured to be in the mix to sign Leonard.

Leonard has many options can can sign a lucrative deal to stay put, or he could sign a two-year deal with a player option and repeat this process all over again, where the crop of free agents isn't figured to be as strong as this year's.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• Kawhi Leonard could make a decision about where he wants to play on Friday. Many have named the Raptors as frontrunners. (Cris Carter, Fox Sports 1)

• The Memphis Grizzlies are exploring the trade market instead of a buyout for forward Andre Iguodala, who was traded from the Golden State Warriors. The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams with interest in Iguodala. (Tim MacMahon, ESPN.com)

• Amar'e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis having private workouts to attempt comeback bids. Ellis, 33 lsst played in the NBA in 2017, and while the 36 year-old Stoudemire last suited up in 2016. Jordan Schultz, ESPN.com)

More NBA

