New Orleans Pelicans rookie and 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will miss the second half of the team's Summer League game against the Knicks with a knee injury, the Pelicans announced on Friday.

According to the team, Williamson suffered a knee-to-knee hit in the first half of the game, and while the injury is not expected to be serious or lingering, New Orleans opted to rest their top draft pick as a precaution.

Williamson was 4-for-9 from the floor on the night with 11 points and three rebounds before exiting the contest.

Williamson, a 6'7'', 285-pound freshman sensation at Duke, stole headlines throughout last season. He averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 68% shooting over his lone year with the Blue Devils.

Williamson went on to become just the third freshman ever to win the Naismith Men's Player of the Year Award and picked up the AP Men's College Basketball Player of the Year and the John R. Wooden Award.