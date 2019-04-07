Zion Williamson Becomes Third Freshman to Win Naismith Men's Player of the Year

Zion Williamson is the eighth Duke player to win the Naismith Men's Player of the Year.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 07, 2019

Zion Williamson has joined Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant as the only freshmen to win the Naismith Men's Player of the Year Award.

Williamson, who was recently awarded the AP Men's Player of the Year award, is just the eighth player in Duke history to capture the crown. Davis was the last freshman to win the award during the 2011-12 season and the first Blue Devil since J.J. Redick earned the honor during the 2005-06 season.

In what will likely be his only season in college, Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks while shooting 68% from the field for a Duke team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA, but was bounced in the Elite Eight by Michigan State.

In addition to the national honors Zion has collected, such as being named to the All-American team, he also won ACC player of the Year and helped Duke win the ACC tournament.

Williamson is considered the top prospect in the 2019 NBA draft and is projected to go with the No. 1 pick, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

