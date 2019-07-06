Giannis Antetokounmpo is favored at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook to win the MVP Award again in 2019-20.

The Bucks superstar won the award last season after leading Milwaukee to a league-best 60 wins. He earned first-team All-NBA honors by averaging 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds, both career highs. Antetokounmpo also shot 57.8% from the field and averaged 5.9 assists per game.

Antetokounmpo, 24, became the third-youngest MVP winner since 1980. He joined Derrick Rose and LeBron James as the only players in the last 40 years to win MVP before turning 25.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook also has Warriors star Stephen Curry with the second-highest odds of winning MVP at 4/1. James Harden, who finished as a finalist for the award last season, has the third-highest odds at 9/2.

Other notable names on the list include James, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, sitting each at 12/1. Leonard, who was a top free agent on the market this season, reportedly signed a four-year, $142 million max deal with the Clippers on Friday. The team also acquired George from the Thunder for a record-setting collection of draft picks.

Here's the full list of odds for the 2019-20 NBA regular season MVP Award (via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook):

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 7/2

Stephen Curry: 4/1

James Harden: 9/2

Anthony Davis: 10/1

Nikola Jokic: 10/1

Russell Westbrook: 12/1

LeBron James: 12/1

Kawhi Leonard: 12/1

Paul George: 12/1

Damian Lillard: 25/1

Joel Embiid: 25/1

Ben Simmons: 50/1

Kyrie Irving: 50/1

Luka Donic: 50/1

Zion Williamson: 100/1