Kawhi Leonard agreed to a four-year, $142 million deal with the Clippers on Friday night as the last superstar free agent on the market. Los Angeles also acquired All-Star forward Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blockbuster trade, which reportedly convinced Leonard to sign with the team.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league in the aftermath of Leonard's decision.

• Thunder general manager Sam Presti pursued a package of Russell Westbrook with Paul George going to the Raptors with Pascal Siakam as the centerpiece of a deal. Raptors' GM Masai Ujiri walked away from the deal. (Adrian Wojarnowski, ESPN)

• Fear of the Lakers creating a dynasty with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard drove the Clippers to make a deal for the former Raptors' star. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Guard Quinn Cook reached an agreement with the Lakers on a two-year, $6 million deal. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• Free agent guard Danny Green will sign a two-year, $30 million deal with the Lakers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)