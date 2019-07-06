NBA Rumors: OKC Proposed Sending Russell Westbrook, Paul George to Raptors

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency gets underway.

By Emily Caron
July 06, 2019

Kawhi Leonard agreed to a four-year, $142 million deal with the Clippers on Friday night as the last superstar free agent on the market. Los Angeles also acquired All-Star forward Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blockbuster trade, which reportedly convinced Leonard to sign with the team.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league in the aftermath of Leonard's decision. For more coverage of free agency, check out The Crossover's Top 50 free-agent rankings, & our wide-sweeping primer and our burning questions for every team.

• Thunder general manager Sam Presti pursued a package of Russell Westbrook with Paul George going to the Raptors with Pascal Siakam as the centerpiece of a deal. Raptors' GM Masai Ujiri walked away from the deal. (Adrian Wojarnowski, ESPN)

• Fear of the Lakers creating a dynasty with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard drove the Clippers to make a deal for the former Raptors' star. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Guard Quinn Cook reached an agreement with the Lakers on a two-year, $6 million deal. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• Free agent guard Danny Green will sign a two-year, $30 million deal with the Lakers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

