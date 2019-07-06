The Kawhi Leonard watch is reportedly officially over, and the NBA community can't believe how it ended.

Late Friday night, Leonard reportedly agreed to a four-year, $142 million maximum contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, who also acquired All-Star forward Paul George from the Thunder in a blockbuster trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are sending a record-setting collection of draft choices in exchange for George. The Thunder will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps in addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari.

The trade took place in light of Leonard urging George—who was reportedly discontent with his relationship with Russell Westbrook—to join him in Los Angeles.

Nearly every NBA player who was awake at the time took to social media to react to the news.

Here are some of the best reactions from around the league:

Don’t talk to me — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 6, 2019

🤯 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) July 6, 2019

Now that’s what I’m talking about!!!The NBA man!!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 6, 2019

👀👀👀 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) July 6, 2019

My face when I heard the news...who can relate??? pic.twitter.com/2yfenrCeeG — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 6, 2019

Russ gonna average 36/13/11 😂😂😂 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 6, 2019

OMG — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 6, 2019

This is the quietest heist I've ever seen!!!!!!!!!!! 😨😳😐😬 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 6, 2019

Hahahaha naw bro what lol — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) July 6, 2019

Gawd damn!! — andre (@andre) July 6, 2019

I love it!!! Happy For @LAClippers and @DocRivers for pulling this one off and kept it quiet the whole time! Wtf happen in OKC? That’s the real question! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 6, 2019

Bruh, speechless! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) July 6, 2019

What it do babyyyyyy — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 6, 2019

WOAHHHHHHHHHHH 😳😳😳 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) July 6, 2019

This League is different man.... always something happening!!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 6, 2019

This has been the craziest NBA summer ever!!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 6, 2019