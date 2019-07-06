NBA Players Lose Their Minds After Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard, Trade for Paul George

These players around the league couldn't believe it.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 06, 2019

The Kawhi Leonard watch is reportedly officially over, and the NBA community can't believe how it ended.

Late Friday night, Leonard reportedly agreed to a four-year, $142 million maximum contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, who also acquired All-Star forward Paul George from the Thunder in a blockbuster trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are sending a record-setting collection of draft choices in exchange for George. The Thunder will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps in addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari.

The trade took place in light of Leonard urging George—who was reportedly discontent with his relationship with Russell Westbrook—to join him in Los Angeles.

Nearly every NBA player who was awake at the time took to social media to react to the news.

Here are some of the best reactions from around the league:

