Russell Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, have begun exploring potential next steps for Westbrook's career with Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday.

According to Wojnarowski, Westbrook and the Thunder both understand that the time has likely come to explore the All-Star guard's trade possibilities after 11 years together.

The news comes after All-Star forward Paul George pushed the Thunder to trade him to the Clippers on Friday night, partnering him with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles. The Thunder will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps in addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari as a result of the trade. With George no longer in the picture, the Thunder's opportunity to advance in the postseason has "seemingly closed," per Wojnarowski.

Early Saturday morning, Wojnarowski reported that Presti had been willing to trade Westbrook and George to the Raptors for Pascal Siakam and assets, but the Raptors were unable and unwilling to counter the Clippers' record-setting offer of first round picks.

Westbrook signed a five-year supermax extension with the Thunder in 2017—the largest contract in NBA history at the time—one year after Kevin Durant left for the Warriors. He has four years and $170 million left on that deal.

Westbrook has had three consecutive seasons of averaging triple doubles and was voted the league's MVP in the 2017 season. He averaged 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists for the Thunder last season.