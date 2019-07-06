Report: Russell Westbrook, Thunder Exploring Trade Possibilities

The two sides understand that the time has likely come to explore trade possibilities.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 06, 2019

Russell Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, have begun exploring potential next steps for Westbrook's career with Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday.

According to Wojnarowski, Westbrook and the Thunder both understand that the time has likely come to explore the All-Star guard's trade possibilities after 11 years together.

The news comes after All-Star forward Paul George pushed the Thunder to trade him to the Clippers on Friday night, partnering him with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles. The Thunder will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps in addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari as a result of the trade. With George no longer in the picture, the Thunder's opportunity to advance in the postseason has "seemingly closed," per Wojnarowski.

Early Saturday morning, Wojnarowski reported that Presti had been willing to trade Westbrook and George to the Raptors for Pascal Siakam and assets, but the Raptors were unable and unwilling to counter the Clippers' record-setting offer of first round picks.

Westbrook signed a five-year supermax extension with the Thunder in 2017—the largest contract in NBA history at the time—one year after Kevin Durant left for the Warriors. He has four years and $170 million left on that deal.

Westbrook has had three consecutive seasons of averaging triple doubles and was voted the league's MVP in the 2017 season. He averaged 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists for the Thunder last season.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message