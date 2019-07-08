Businesses Are Getting Back at Kawhi Leonard for Choosing Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is not loved everywhere in Los Angeles. And he definitely isn't getting the same affection in Toronto anymore.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 08, 2019

Kawhi Leonard isn't Public Enemy No. 1 like Kevin Durant was when he went to the Warriors or LeBron James when he joined the Heat, but he's definitely got a stronger contingent of haters now.

Leonard decided to join the Clippers in free agency and was able to get Paul George to come along through a trade.

Now, there are some businesses that don't want to serve the reigning Finals MVP.

Alfred Coffee, a chain in California posted on its Instagram story Monday, "We reserve the right to refuse service to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and anyone else affiliated with the Clippers organization."

It's not bad enough for the two-time Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year that people in his own home state are trying to act like he's not welcome. But to make matters worse, there are businesses in Canada that are not welcoming the Raptors savior in the same way.

Zanzibar, a gentlemen's club in Toronto, had offered free lapdances for life for members of the Raptors after they brought the franchise its first title this past season.

But as of Monday, Leonard is no longer on the list of free lapdance recipients.

Well, maybe Kawhi can find another coffee shop and a different strip club in Los Angeles where he is actually welcome.

It probably won't be too hard.

