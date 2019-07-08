The Lakers made several moves in free agency over the weekend after missing out Kawhi Leonard Friday night, but Los Angeles does not appear to be done targeting potential additions.

In their latest effort to build a roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are expected to land guard Avery Bradley on a two-year, $9.7 million deal once he clears waivers on Monday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team previously agreed to deals with Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo. JaVale McGee, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Quinn Cook will also play alongside James and Davis—who the Lakers acquired from the Pelicans last month—as the team looks to improve last season's 37–45 record.

Here is the latest in Lakers news as free agency continues:

• The Lakers intend to move LeBron James to the starting point guard position. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo! Sports)

• The Lakers have rescinded their qualifying offer to Johnathan Williams, making him an unrestricted free agent. (Keith Smith, Yahoo! Sports)

• FOX Sports' Cris Carter claims Kawhi Leonard didn't trust the Lakers during his recruitment process. (Cris Carter, First Things First)

• Agent Rich Paul denies the sentiment that he "runs the Los Angeles Lakers." (Sirius XM NBA)

• A source told The Undefeated early last week that there was “no way” Leonard was going to sign as a free agent with James, Davis and the Lakers despite speculation they were the front-runners. (Marc J. Spears, The Undefeated)