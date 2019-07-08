Lakers Free Agency Rumors: LeBron James Will Start at Point Guard

Track the Lakers' latest moves in building a team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 08, 2019

The Lakers made several moves in free agency over the weekend after missing out Kawhi Leonard Friday night, but Los Angeles does not appear to be done targeting potential additions.

In their latest effort to build a roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are expected to land guard Avery Bradley on a two-year, $9.7 million deal once he clears waivers on Monday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team previously agreed to deals with Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo. JaVale McGee, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Quinn Cook will also play alongside James and Davis—who the Lakers acquired from the Pelicans last month—as the team looks to improve last season's 37–45 record.

Here is the latest in Lakers news as free agency continues:

• The Lakers intend to move LeBron James to the starting point guard position. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo! Sports)

• The Lakers have rescinded their qualifying offer to Johnathan Williams, making him an unrestricted free agent. (Keith Smith, Yahoo! Sports)

• FOX Sports' Cris Carter claims Kawhi Leonard didn't trust the Lakers during his recruitment process. (Cris Carter, First Things First)

• Agent Rich Paul denies the sentiment that he "runs the Los Angeles Lakers." (Sirius XM NBA)

• A source told The Undefeated early last week that there was “no way” Leonard was going to sign as a free agent with James, Davis and the Lakers despite speculation they were the front-runners. (Marc J. Spears, The Undefeated)

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message