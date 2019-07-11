NBA Rumors: Suns, Kelly Oubre, Jr. Agree To 2-Year, $30 Million Deal

 Kelly Oubre returns to the Phoenix Suns on a two-year, $30 million deal.

By Scooby Axson
July 11, 2019

Now that the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes are over and won by the Los Angeles Clippers, NBA teams are starting to fill out their rosters for next season.

One wild card is still left and that is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, who is expected to be traded after losing All-NAB team Paul George to the Clippers in a blockbuster trade that the Thunder received a haul of draft picks in return.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league in the aftermath of Leonard's decision. For more coverage of free agency, check out The Crossover's Top 50 free-agent rankings, & our wide-sweeping primer and our burning questions for every team.

• Kelly Oubre Jr. agrees to a two-year, $30 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard signed a shorter deal than expected with his new team, inking a three-year, $103.1 million deal. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Marcus Morris has a one-year, $15 million offer from the Knicks as he re-evaluates his two-year contract with the Spurs. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• The Timberwolves are declining to match the Grizzlies' three-year, $28 million offer sheet for restricted free agent guard Tyus Jones. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

