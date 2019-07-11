The Los Angeles Clippers, who emerged as the new favorites to win this year's NBA title after the team agreed to terms with Kawhi Leonard and acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder, remained atop the odds board in light of the Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade between the Thunder and Rockets on Thursday night.

But Houston's odds have jumped up to fourth-best at +800 after the reported swap involving the two All-Star point guards.

Meanwhile, the Thunder had already dropped to 100-1 after losing George, but the departure of Westbrook as well sent them down to 500-1—only better than the Hornets, Wizards and Cavaliers, who all sit at 1000–1.

The Lakers, Bucks and 76ers, the latter of whom sits with the Rockets at +800, round out the five teams with the lowest odds to win the title, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Here is a full list of updated odds for the 2020 NBA finals below:

Clippers: +350

Lakers, Bucks: +450

Rockets, 76ers: +800

Warriors: 12-1

Jazz: 14-1

Nuggets: 16-1

Celtics: 25-1

Trail Blazers: 30-1

Nets, Spurs, Pacers: 40-1

Mavericks: 50-1

Raptors, Kings: 80-1

Heat, Pelicans, Magic: 100-1

Knicks, Hawks, Bulls, Pistons: 200-1

Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Suns: 300-1

Thunder: 500-1

Hornets, Wizards, Cavaliers: 1000-1