Nothing Makes Sense Anymore After Thunder Deal Russ to Rockets for CP3

The Thunder have traded the 2017 MVP to the Rockets for Chris Paul and nobody can believe what is going on.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 11, 2019

The Russell Westbrook trade that became almost certain after Paul George was shipped to the Clippers to join Kawhi Leonard.

But nobody was prepared for Thursday when it was reported the Rockets are sending Chris Paul and a load of picks to the Thunder for the 2017 MVP.

After years of debates about Westbrook and James Harden and if the Thunder traded the right guy, now the two end up as teammates again and maybe possibly jumped to the top of the championship pact.

Now the Thunder are in the biggest, most unexpected rebuild ever and the Rockets have two MVPs on their roster.

Who doesn't love the NBA offseason?

