The Russell Westbrook trade that became almost certain after Paul George was shipped to the Clippers to join Kawhi Leonard.

But nobody was prepared for Thursday when it was reported the Rockets are sending Chris Paul and a load of picks to the Thunder for the 2017 MVP.

After years of debates about Westbrook and James Harden and if the Thunder traded the right guy, now the two end up as teammates again and maybe possibly jumped to the top of the championship pact.

Because it is soon going to crash from process load of Rockets fans trying to delete THREE YEARS of Russ slander. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 12, 2019

When Russ and Harden are both an assist away from a triple double pic.twitter.com/K2ulV5elQb — Kevin 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@klew24) July 12, 2019

James Harden & Russell Westbrook when Mike D’Antoni tells them to pass the ball pic.twitter.com/BamTgkhMgE — Shervon Fakhimi (@ShervonFakhimi) July 12, 2019

The rockets after Westbrook but up 27 shots and lose 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QPYKztOHio — Kenny Rainey (@Kenny_Rainey69) July 12, 2019

OH MY GOD I JUST REALIZED ALL THE HOUSTON FANS ARE GONNA HAVE TO DO A 180 ON RUSS THIS IS BETTER THAN LEBRON GOING TO PLAY FOR KOBE’S TEAM — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 12, 2019

Russell Westbrook and James Harden’s stat lines. pic.twitter.com/rSQIkNGnfd — Guyton (@Arty_ZiFF) July 12, 2019

When Harden found out the Rockets getting Westbrook pic.twitter.com/6OoblaHTxC — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 12, 2019

Westbrook and Harden when someone has to take the game winning shot pic.twitter.com/l6QPrPDrnY — THE LEVEL UP (@JWepp) July 12, 2019

Rockets fans haven't even finished warming up the slander machine for Westbrook after Paul George dipped on him before Presti shipped him straight to Houston, this is going to be fun — JaysonTatUmaThurMannieFresh (@SnottieDrippen) July 12, 2019

Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/CU8PLWyJg9 — Greasy HNDRXX (@macias_justin33) July 12, 2019

Russ going to the fanbase that hates him the most and teaming up with the player who Russ stans hate the most. This gonna be fun as hell 💀 — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) July 12, 2019

When the Thunder draft Bronny and demand six picks from the Lakers for him ... pic.twitter.com/dqSJNiYV7t — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) July 12, 2019

So do Rockets and Thunder fans just all delete their accounts and start over? — Myles Brown (@mdotbrown) July 12, 2019

LeBron & AD

vs.

Kawhi & PG

vs.

Russ & Harden

vs.

Steph & Draymond

vs.

Mitchell/Conley & Gobert

vs.

Murray & Jokic

vs.

Dame & CJ

vs.

Fox & Hield

vs.

Jrue & Zion

vs.

Luka & KP

vs.

Ayton & Booker

vs.

Ja & Jaren

vs.

KAT pretty much by himself

vs.

DeJounte and White — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 12, 2019

the thought of CP3 in OKC pic.twitter.com/Nd07fZPNpO — alex medina (@mrmedina) July 12, 2019

The rockets to CP3 when they heard Russell Westbrook was available pic.twitter.com/estPXQBDOa — Chip Bayless (@LilTerryy) July 12, 2019

CP3 thought they were forming a big 3 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QgJsLl9V1G — kyle (@knicks_tape99) July 12, 2019

When’s James Harden is reading a Woj Bomb and CP3 doesn’t know it’s about him #NBA pic.twitter.com/QhTBvTQpgt — Brian Rappaport (@BRappy55) July 12, 2019

pic.twitter.com/PxJjBRCzse — Big Baller Beeg (@Pels_Fan) July 12, 2019

Now I'm mad KD didn't go to the Rockets. — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) July 12, 2019

The Thunder are putting ‘The Process’ to shame with all the draft picks they’re piling up. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) July 12, 2019

Ok someone convince me that a "Ok Harden you keep shooting 25x a game. Russ youre not gonna get as many touches as youre used to but when you do get a touch, go crazy" offense isn't crazy enough to work — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) July 12, 2019

When Westbrook found out he got traded to the Rockets 😂 pic.twitter.com/BQjQtaiNZm — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 12, 2019

Woj all summer 19 pic.twitter.com/JH6mcloMWS — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 12, 2019

Now the Thunder are in the biggest, most unexpected rebuild ever and the Rockets have two MVPs on their roster.

Who doesn't love the NBA offseason?