Swaggy P Gives High Compliment to Steve Kerr's Blunt Rolling Abilities

Nick Young seemed to spend some quality time with coach Steve Kerr when he was with the Warriors.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 11, 2019

Turns out Nick Young learned even more than just how to be a champion when he played with the Warriors during the 2017-18 season.

Swaggy P made an appearance on 95.7 The Game recently and was asked about who rolls the best blunt in the NBA.

After saying he didn't want to snitch on anybody, Swaggy decided to mention a former coach of his who has already admitted to smoking marijuana: Steve Kerr.

I've got so many questions about what was going on during Golden State's last championship parade now.

How much time does Kerr spend with former Warriors coach Don Nelson, or does he plan to kick it with him whenever he retires?

And when did Swaggy get to see Kerr's skills in person? Or is this a legend that just keeps getting passed along?

Does Kerr's great three-point shooting ability provide any skills that have helped him earn this title as the best blunt roller? And is there any reason to think Stephen Curry might be coming for his crown?

