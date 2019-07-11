The Thunder have jumped into a rebuild after they were bounced from the first round of the playoffs for the third straight year.

It started by trading Paul George to the Clippers and then sending Jerami Grant to the Nuggets to help save a ton of money in luxury tax and salary. And then Thursday, general manager Sam Presti made the biggest move needed for the rebuild and traded Russell Westbrook to the Rockets for Chris Paul and more picks.

Now, Oklahoma City is set for the draft from 2020 through 2026 thanks to adding a fair amount of draft capital. The Thunder have 15 picks and the right to swap in four different years in the next seven drafts.

Here's a breakdown of their picks for the next few years.

2020 draft:

Own pick (Top-20 protected or it goes to 76ers), Nuggets pick

2021 draft:

Own pick, Heat pick, pick swap with Rockets (1-4 protected)

2022 draft:

Own pick (lottery protected or it goes to Hawks), Clippers pick

2023 draft:

Own pick, Heat pick (lottery protected), pick swap with Clippers

2024 draft:

Own pick, Rockets pick (1-4 protected), Clippers pick

2025 draft:

Own pick, pick swaps with Clippers and Rockets (top-20 protected for Rockets)

2026 draft:

Own pick, Rockets pick (1-4 protected), Clippers pick