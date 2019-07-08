Report: Thunder Trade Jerami Grant to Nuggets for 2020 First-Round Draft Pick

The deal brings the Thunder its sixth future first-round pick in the past week.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 08, 2019

The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round draft pick, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

Monday's trade is the latest step toward the Thunder's overhaul since the team dealt All-Star forward Paul George to the Clippers on Friday night. Oklahoma City will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps in addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari from the Clippers in exchange. 

According to Wojnarowski, dealing Grant will end up saving Oklahoma City $39 million in salary and luxury tax this season in addition to providing the team with its sixth future first-round draft pick in the past week.

The Thunder are also currently exploring trade possibilities for All-Star point guard and 2017 league MVP Russell Westbrook. The Heat, Pistons and Rockets are among the teams interested.

Drafted by the 76ers with the 39th overall pick in 2014, Grant spent two years in Philadelphia before being traded to the Thunder in 2016. He averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the team last season.

The Thunder finished the regular season 49–33 before falling to the Trail Blazers 4–1 in the first round of the playoffs. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message