The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round draft pick, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

Monday's trade is the latest step toward the Thunder's overhaul since the team dealt All-Star forward Paul George to the Clippers on Friday night. Oklahoma City will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps in addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari from the Clippers in exchange.

According to Wojnarowski, dealing Grant will end up saving Oklahoma City $39 million in salary and luxury tax this season in addition to providing the team with its sixth future first-round draft pick in the past week.

The Thunder are also currently exploring trade possibilities for All-Star point guard and 2017 league MVP Russell Westbrook. The Heat, Pistons and Rockets are among the teams interested.

Drafted by the 76ers with the 39th overall pick in 2014, Grant spent two years in Philadelphia before being traded to the Thunder in 2016. He averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the team last season.

The Thunder finished the regular season 49–33 before falling to the Trail Blazers 4–1 in the first round of the playoffs.