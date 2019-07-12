Sometimes, you don't need to say the most ridiculous thing possible on the internet to make sure people pay attention to how you feel about something.

Red Nation Hoops contributor Taylor Pate is learning about this the hard way.

When rumors of a potential Russell Westbrook trade first came in, there was some talk that the 2017 MVP would get moved to the Rockets.

Pate essentially laughed at that idea.

If the Rockets trade for Russell Westbrook, I'll tattoo his MVP season averages on my face. https://t.co/B7O9BXR37r — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 7, 2019

Well, on Thursday, Westbrook was traded to the Rockets. And while Twitter was going wild, Pate was trying to decide how he could potentially avoid doing what he said he would in this scenario.

sure, as long as that’s what you said.



Wait, no, you said…. “I’ll tatoo his MVP season averages on my *face*” https://t.co/h43d2lG7tT — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 12, 2019

But, he is coping with the idea and seems prepared to go for it. If he can afford it.

Set up the go fund me, we got it — CP3 fan (@hotgoth4u) July 12, 2019

I got it. I'm gonna do it under my beard. — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 12, 2019

YOLO. — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 12, 2019

I need a Houston tattoo artist who will do this. https://t.co/3hi5uptC5G — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 12, 2019

Y'all think I'm kidding. It's Hot Girl Summer. — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 12, 2019

To prove that I'm not bullshitting, I'm sending back the money that two people have sent me. If there's a Houston tattoo artist who will accept CashApp, I'll get it done and post proof. pic.twitter.com/rHfbyyw69m — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 12, 2019

This is a win-win for me. I'll get it on my chin under my beard. https://t.co/kOFJ4pwwFH — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 12, 2019

Lost in all of this tattoo madness is the fact that I HAVE TO FUCKING CHEER FOR RUSSELL WESTBROOK NOW. — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 12, 2019

I talked to the wife and she said "Do anything for clout." and told me to do it. So. — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 12, 2019

I'm gonna go to bed. I have work tomorrow. That is, until I have a face tattoo. — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 12, 2019

It would really be some shit if Russ came to Houston and won MVP. — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 12, 2019

The NBA has changed so much. What an offseason. — Taylor Pate (@taylorlpate) July 12, 2019

Hold on to that one. https://t.co/WtakxbTnKX — Francisco Rios (@cisco0602) July 12, 2019

I wonder how happy Rockets fans would be if Westbrook had his fourth straight season averaging a triple-double.