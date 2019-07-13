Anthony Davis Confident in Lakers for 2019-20: 'I’ll Put Our Roster Up Against Anybody'

Davis was introduced in Los Angeles on Saturday alongside Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 13, 2019

Anthony Davis made his introductory press conference with the Lakers on Saturday, and the six-time All-Star is certainly excited about the prospect of teaming up with LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins in 2019-20. 

“I’ll put our roster up against anybody," Davis told the media. "In a seven-game series, I think we’ll come out victorious.”

The Lakers acquired Davis in a trade with the Pelicans on June 15. Los Angeles surrendered Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks in the deal. 

A new location isn't the only difference for Davis this season. He will change from his standard No. 23 to No. 3 as James holds onto his current number for one more season.

James is expected to transition to No. 6 if Davis wishes to wear No. 23 in 2020-21. 

Los Angeles will look to Davis to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013. Last season marked James's first time out of the playoffs since 2005.

Davis averaged 25.9 points and 12 rebounds per game with the Pelicans in 2018-19. 

 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message