Anthony Davis made his introductory press conference with the Lakers on Saturday, and the six-time All-Star is certainly excited about the prospect of teaming up with LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins in 2019-20.

“I’ll put our roster up against anybody," Davis told the media. "In a seven-game series, I think we’ll come out victorious.”

AD on the new-look Lakers: “I’ll put our roster up against anybody”



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/e4XbV9So6Q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2019

The Lakers acquired Davis in a trade with the Pelicans on June 15. Los Angeles surrendered Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks in the deal.

A new location isn't the only difference for Davis this season. He will change from his standard No. 23 to No. 3 as James holds onto his current number for one more season.

James is expected to transition to No. 6 if Davis wishes to wear No. 23 in 2020-21.

Los Angeles will look to Davis to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013. Last season marked James's first time out of the playoffs since 2005.

Davis averaged 25.9 points and 12 rebounds per game with the Pelicans in 2018-19.