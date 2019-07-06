Free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday.

Cousins becomes the latest free agent to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles after the Lakers missed out on top free agent Kawhi Leonard, who signed with the Clippers on Friday night. The Lakers had $32 million in cap space to work with after missing out on Leonard.

According to Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat had interest in Cousins, but several Lakers players, including Davis, helped convince him on joining them in Los Angeles. Cousins was also previously linked to the Knicks early in free agency.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds last year in 30 regular season games with the Warriors. Golden State signed Cousins to a one-year, $5.3 million deal in 2018 while he was recovering from a torn left Achilles. After his return to the court, he seemed to be adapting to the Warriors' style before suffering another injury in the playoffs.

Cousins tore his left quad during the first round against the Clippers. After many initially feared his injury could be season-ending, he returned to the postseason for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Toronto. Cousins went on to deliver a key performance for the Warriors to tie the series with the Raptors in Game 2, putting up 11 points with 10 rebounds and six assists. Golden State eventually fell to the Raptors in Game 6.

The Lakers also signed Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee and Quinn Cook so far this offseason.

Cousins will play alongside James and Davis—who the Lakers acquired from the Pelicans last month—as the team looks to improve last season's 37–45 record.