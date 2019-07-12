LeBron James will be holding onto No. 23 next season, according to Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes.

James gifted new teammate Anthony Davis the number on June 27, but Nike has delayed the plan as it "could not accommodate the request for this season," per Haynes.

"Due to production issues and the massive financial hit Nike would have absorbed from the No. 23 James inventory that’s already been produced, Nike could not accommodate the request for this season," Haynes wrote on Friday.

Davis is still expected to wear No. 23 with Los Angeles if he re-signs for the 2020-21 season and beyond, while James is planning to switch over to No. 6.

Los Angeles acquired Davis from the Pelicans on June 15. The Lakers enter this season looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.