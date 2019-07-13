NBA Rumors: Harden-Westbrook Reunion Helped Rockets Lure Tyson Chandler

Stay up to date with the latest news and rumors around the NBA.

By Emily Caron
July 13, 2019

NBA moves continue to be made as the offseason progresses, with the Rockets stealing this week's headlines after acquiring All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the Thunder in exchange for point guard Chris Paul and a set of first-round picks and pick swaps.

While Oklahoma City is officially in rebuild mode after the Westbrook and Paul George trades, Houston has made a few more moves of its own in light of the deal. Where CP3 will end up is still unknown, but he is not expected to stay with Oklahoma City.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league in the aftermath of Leonard's decision. For more coverage of free agency, check out The Crossover's Top 50 free-agent rankings, & our wide-sweeping primer and our burning questions for every team.

• The Nuggets are among a long list of teams interested in Andre Iguodala including the Lakers, Rockets, Mavericks, Clippers and more. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Rockets had been recruiting Tyson Chandler for weeks, but the reunion of Harden-Westbrook seems to have played a part with veteran center committing to join team. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett has agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Rockets and will join Houston at training camp. (Shams Charania, The Athletic and Jonathan Feigen, Houston Chronicle)

• Free-agent center Tyson Chandler agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Wizards and second-round pick Admiral Schofield of Tennessee have agreed to a three-year rookie deal. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Raptors and No. 59 overall pick Dewan Hernandez of Miami have agreed to a partially guaranteed three-year rookie deal. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

