Giannis Antetokounmpo to Bucks Fans: 'Please Don’t Call Me MVP'

Giannis Antetokounmpo said, "Please, after this day, don’t call me MVP until I win it again next year."

By Charlotte Carroll
July 14, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo is done hearing MVP chants. Well, at least until next year. 

The Bucks' 2019 NBA MVP took the stage Sunday in front of about 20,000 Milwaukee fans who were at Fiserv Forum to celebrate Antetokounmpo's award. According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, after taking a selfie with the crowd, Antetokounmpo made his announcement.

"After this day, July 14, please, please, please do me this favor, so I can be better, I can be a better player, I can bring this city a championship. Please don’t call me MVP. Listen, listen, listen, listen. Please, after this day, don’t call me MVP until I win it again next year."

Antetokounmpo recently spoke to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk and said he is at only "60 percent" of what he can fully become, explaining he believes he can be better. He is the favorite to be the league MVP next season. 

The 24-year-old averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game last season. 

The Bucks finished the regular season 60–22 and fell to the eventual NBA champion Raptors in six games in the Eastern Conference finals.

