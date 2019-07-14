NBA free agency is now two weeks old, and most top available players are off the market.

The first two weeks of the offseason featured a number of significant trades, the latest being a deal that sent All-Star guard Rusell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for point guard Chris Paul and a set of first round picks and pick swaps. The Thunder are officially in rebuild mode after the Westbrook and Paul George trades, while the Western Conference continues to stack superstars.

In addition to Chris Paul, one notable player who has already been moved once and could be on the move again is Andre Iguodala. The former Warriors sixth man and Finals MVP was traded from Golden State to the Memphis Grizzlies in early July and has a number of teams interested in adding him to their rosters.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league. For more coverage of free agency, check out The Crossover's Top 50 free-agent rankings, & our wide-sweeping primer and our burning questions for every team.

• The Lakers, Rockets, Mavericks, Clippers and Nuggets are among a long list of teams interested in Andre Iguodala. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Thunder are not opposed to keeping Chris Paul and his contract on board if Paul is willing to stay. (Ken Berger, Bleacher Report)

• The New Zealand Breakers are trying to convince Joakim Noah to play in Australia's National Basketball League next season. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Cavaliers explored trading J.R. Smith to the Warriors in exchange for Andre Iguodala earlier this offseason. (Chris Fedor, Cleveland.com)

• The Rockets had been recruiting Tyson Chandler for weeks, but the reunion of Harden-Westbrook seems to have played a part with veteran center committing to join team. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)