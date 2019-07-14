NBA Rumors: Lakers, Clippers and Rockets Among Teams Interested in Andre Iguodala

Keep up with the latest free agency news this offseason.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 14, 2019

NBA free agency is now two weeks old, and most top available players are off the market.

The first two weeks of the offseason featured a number of significant trades, the latest being a deal that sent All-Star guard Rusell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for point guard Chris Paul and a set of first round picks and pick swaps. The Thunder are officially in rebuild mode after the Westbrook and Paul George trades, while the Western Conference continues to stack superstars.

In addition to Chris Paul, one notable player who has already been moved once and could be on the move again is Andre Iguodala. The former Warriors sixth man and Finals MVP was traded from Golden State to the Memphis Grizzlies in early July and has a number of teams interested in adding him to their rosters.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league. For more coverage of free agency, check out The Crossover's Top 50 free-agent rankings, & our wide-sweeping primer and our burning questions for every team.

• The Lakers, Rockets, Mavericks, Clippers and Nuggets are among a long list of teams interested in Andre Iguodala. (Marc Stein, New York Times

• The Thunder are not opposed to keeping Chris Paul and his contract on board if Paul is willing to stay. (Ken Berger, Bleacher Report)

• The New Zealand Breakers are trying to convince Joakim Noah to play in Australia's National Basketball League next season. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Cavaliers explored trading J.R. Smith to the Warriors in exchange for Andre Iguodala earlier this offseason. (Chris Fedor, Cleveland.com)

• The Rockets had been recruiting Tyson Chandler for weeks, but the reunion of Harden-Westbrook seems to have played a part with veteran center committing to join team. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message