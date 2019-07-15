Report: Ben Simmons, 76ers Agree to Five-Year, $170M Maximum Contract Extension

Simmons's new deal will be for five years and $170 million.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 15, 2019

Ben Simmons has agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday.

Simmons and the Sixers began working on a new deal after Philadelphia lost All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat in free agency. The Sixers also signed forward Tobias Harris to a five-year extension and added five-time All-Star Al Horford to the roster on a four-year deal.

Simmons, 22, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He missed his first year with a foot injury but emerged as the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2017 by averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game that season.

Last year, the 6'10" point guard averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game and earned his first All-Star nod.

The 76ers finished the 2018 regular season 51–31 before falling to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals.

