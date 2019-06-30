Five-time All-Star center Al Horford has agreed to a four-year deal with the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Wojnarowski adds the contract is only $97 million guaranteed with $12 million in bonuses tied to championships.

Philadelphia also agreed to a five-year deal with Tobias Harris.

Horford, 33, spent each of the last three seasons with the Celtics. He averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game for Boston last season.

Earlier this offseason, the veteran big man entered unrestricted free agency after he declined to exercise his $30.1 million option for the 2019-20 season to remain with the Celtics. The two sides were reported to be working toward a long-term deal, however, a later report suggested that Boston was preparing to lose both Horford and All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to free agency.

Horford is entering his 13th season in the NBA. He spent each of his first nine seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks originally selected the Florida product with the third pick in the 2007 draft.

Horford, a one-time third-team All-NBA honoree and one-time All-Defensive second-teamer, has averaged 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the course of his career.