Bob Myers on Kevin Durant's Departure: 'Guys Like Him Don't Come Along Too Often'

Myers said he met with Durant for about two hours before the All-Star told him he was leaving for New York.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 15, 2019

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers admitted he was sad when Kevin Durant informed him of his decision to join the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

Speaking with local media on Monday, Myers said he spoke to Durant personally for two hours before news broke that he wasn't returning to the Bay Area. He added that the two parted on good terms and that he was looking forward to watching Durant continue to play in the league.

"I love basketball, and just to watch him play was a treat for me," Myers said. "Just to watch him practice, to work out... I'll miss that just as a basketball fan because guys like him don't come along too often. His skill set, his ability is so unique. I got to see him up close for three years of my life and I'll always remember that."

Durant, 31, declined his player option with Golden State to become a free agent in June. He agreed to sign a four-year, $164 million deal with the Nets on the eve of free agency. Durant underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles on June 12 and is expected to miss up to a year recovering.

Myers also added that the Warriors do not intend on trading guard D'Angelo Russell, who the team acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Nets.

"We didn't sign him with the intention of trading him," Myers said. "We haven't even seen him play in our uniform yet and a lot of people already have us trading him. That's not how we're viewing it."

The Warriors finished the 2018 regular season 57-25 before falling to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

