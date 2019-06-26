Kevin Durant has reportedly declined his player option and opted out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors to enter unrestricted free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that Durant and his manager Rich Kleiman are in New York evaluating free agency options. Durant, who originally signed with Golden State on a two-year deal during the 2016 offseason, had a player option worth $31.5 million to remain with the Warriors.

The two-time Finals MVP is expected to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Durant underwent surgery to repair the rupture on June 12. Despite Durant's inability to play next season, several teams have still reportedly expressed interest in signing the superstar to a max contract including the Nets and the Knicks. The Warriors have also expressed a desire to resign Durant.

Last season, Durant averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Durant, 30, is a 10-time All-Star. He's led the league in scoring four times and has been named an All-NBA performer nine times in addition to being named league MVP during the 2013-14 campaign.