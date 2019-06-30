Report: D'Angelo Russell Headed to Warriors Through Sign-and-Trade

Russell averaged 16.5 point and 7.0 assists last season with the Brooklyn Nets.

By Kaelen Jones
June 30, 2019

All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell is going to the Warriors in a sign-and-trade with the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Russell is reportedly going to get a max contract worth $117 million over four years.

Russell, 23, spent each of the last two seasons with Brooklyn. He averaged 16.5 point and 7.0 assists last year en route to notching his first-ever All-Star honor. The Nets landed Kevin Durant in free agency are reportedly signing Kyrie Irving as well.

The Lakers originally selected Russell with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft out of Ohio State. Los Angeles jettisoned him to Brooklyn in 2017 in a trade that netted Brook Lopez.

Earlier this offseason, it was rumored that the Lakers were seriously interested in re-signing Russell to fill their starting point guard vacancy. Los Angeles traded projected starter Lonzo Ball to the Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis.

Wojnarowski also reported that Golden State traded 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala along with a 2024 protected first-round pick (protected 1-4) in order to clear the necessary salary to bring in Russell.

