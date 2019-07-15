Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. a Baseball Tee Is The Video You Didn't Know You Needed

Giannis Antetokounmpo took batting practice with the Yankees on Monday, giving all of us a piece of sports crossover gold.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 15, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo took batting practice with the Yankees on Monday, giving all of us a piece of sports crossover gold. 

While Antetokounmpo, this year's NBA MVP, is a pro on the court, he looked a little out of place holding a bat in the clip.

At one point in the video, he struggles to connect with the ball, while being given advice like anyone learning the game. Antetokounmpo looks stunned as he makes a mistake. 

Antetokounmpo recently spoke to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk and said he is at only "60 percent" of what he can fully become, explaining he believes he can be better. He is the favorite to be the league MVP next season. He told fans Sunday to no longer call him "MVP" until next season. 

The 24-year-old averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message