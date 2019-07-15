Giannis Antetokounmpo took batting practice with the Yankees on Monday, giving all of us a piece of sports crossover gold.

While Antetokounmpo, this year's NBA MVP, is a pro on the court, he looked a little out of place holding a bat in the clip.

At one point in the video, he struggles to connect with the ball, while being given advice like anyone learning the game. Antetokounmpo looks stunned as he makes a mistake.

Antetokounmpo recently spoke to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk and said he is at only "60 percent" of what he can fully become, explaining he believes he can be better. He is the favorite to be the league MVP next season. He told fans Sunday to no longer call him "MVP" until next season.

The 24-year-old averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season.