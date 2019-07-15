We are deep into the NBA offseason and now the Summer League has wrapped up as well.

Teams are still looking to make some adjustments before the season gets started, but a lot of the major moves have been made and the dust is starting to settle around the league.

Still, there are teams out there ready to make small moves to help improve their rosters before the season begins. The Thunder are still looking to trade Chris Paul and members of the 2016 draft class are looking to get extensions.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• Jimmer Fredette will be playing in Greece next season after spending some time with the Suns last season. (Official)

• The Cavaliers will waive JR Smith Monday barring a last-minute trade. (Joe Vardon, The Athletic)

• Wesley Matthews signed a two-year $5.26 million deal with the Bucks with a player option for the second season. (Michael Sotto, The Athletic)

• Ben Simmons has agreed to a five-year, $170 million max extension with the 76ers. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• 2017 first-round pick Tyler Lydon has agreed to a two-year deal with the Kings. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Lakers, Rockets, Mavericks, Clippers and Nuggets are among a long list of teams interested in Andre Iguodala. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Thunder are not opposed to keeping Chris Paul and his contract on board if Paul is willing to stay. (Ken Berger, Bleacher Report)

• The New Zealand Breakers are trying to convince Joakim Noah to play in Australia's National Basketball League next season. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Cavaliers explored trading J.R. Smith to the Warriors in exchange for Andre Iguodala earlier this offseason. (Chris Fedor, Cleveland.com)