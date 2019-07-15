Clippers, Bucks Given Highest Over/Under for 2019-20 Win Projections

The Clippers were given the highest over/under total for next season at 55 1/2 wins.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 15, 2019

The Clippers, Bucks and 76ers are the three teams with the highest over/under for their 2019-20 win projection according to BetOnline.ag.

Los Angeles leads the pack with a win total set at 55 1/2 for bettors while Milwaukee is at 54 1/2 and Philadelphia sits at 53 1/2. Directly behind those squads sit the Jazz (52 1/2), Lakers (51 1/2), Rockets (51 1/2) and Nuggets (50 1/2).

Following them are the Celtics and Pacers tied at 48 1/2 and then the Warriors at 47 1/2 to round out the top 10. 

At the bottom of the pile is the Hornets at 23 1/2 wins and then the Cavaliers at 24 1/2. The Knicks are tied with the Grizzlies at 27 1/2 wins, just ahead of the Suns whose total is set at 26 1/2.

The Nets are at 45 1/2 which is tied with the Trail Blazers and defending champion Raptors. The Pelicans' total is set at 37 1/2.

The Thunder are the lone team not listed as there is still a lot to work out in Oklahoma City regarding a possible Chris Paul trade.

You can see the entire list here.

