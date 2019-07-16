DeMar DeRozan Hates How He Looks as an Old Man

DeMar DeRozan is not a fan of the new FaceApp's old face filter.

The Spurs shooting guard shared two videos to his Instagram story on Tuesday morning reacting to his face in the filter and let's say...he is not looking forward to looking in the mirror in 20 years.

"Whoever started this face app s--t, this s--t is f----d up, man," DeRozan said. "Got me aging like this, man. Whoever started this app, man, y'all f-----g peoples life up."

Warning: this video contains explicit language.

DeMar is fed up with the old face filter 😅



*NSFW*



(via @DeMar_DeRozan) pic.twitter.com/WZMmSwhiLg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 16, 2019

Kevin Love had a little more fun with the filter than DeMar, becoming the self-proclaimed "Kevin Popovich" after seeing eerily similarities to the long-time San Antonio coach in his aged-face.

The good thing for DeRozan is that the 29-year-old has some time to get used to the look.