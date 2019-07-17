NBA Rumors: Rockets, Clippers 'Strongly Pursuing' Andre Iguodala Trade

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency draws to a close.

By Michael Shapiro
July 17, 2019

The dust is beginning to settle after one of the wildest offseasons in NBA history. Kawhi Leonard left the world champion Raptors for the Clippers, Russell Westbrook is a Rocket and the Warriors have a new Splash Brother with the acquistion of D'Angelo Russell. The NBA landscape is world's different than just 12 months ago. 

There may be more player movement in store before opening night. Chris Paul remains a premium trade candidate in Oklahoma City, while a slate of contenders jockey to acquire Andre Iguodala from the Grizzlies. Don't assume the rumor mill is done just yet.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The Rockets and Clippers are "strongly pursuing" Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala. (Shams Charania, Stadium)

• The Heat want to recover their first-round picks from the Thunder in any potential deal involving Chris Paul. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• Warriors general manager Bob Myers "didn't sign [D'Angelo Russell] with the intention of trading him." (Anthony Slater, The Athletic)

• The Clippers do not want to trade forward Maurice Harkless in a deal for Andre Iguodala. (Shams Charania, Stadium)

• The Lakers are unlikely to sign J.R. Smith after he was waived by the Cavaliers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

