NBA Rumors: JR Smith to Meet With Bucks in Milwaukee

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 18, 2019

Free agency has certainly slowed down after a hot start, but there is still potential movement ahead. 

In one of the craziest offseasons ever in NBA history, the landscape changed completely with superstars pairing up, rather than forming one dominant superteam. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will look to take Brooklyn to the next level, while Anthony Davis and LeBron James will hope to rescue the Lakers from a playoff drought. Kawhi Leonard left the world champion Raptors for the Clippers and had Paul George join him. The Rockets acquired Russell Westbrook, and both Houston and Los Angeles are looking to add one more star with the two reportedly pursuing Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala. 

With Iguodala up in the air, Chris Paul also remains a strong trade candidate so there's sure to be more movement before the season starts. 

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• JR Smith will have a free-agent meeting with the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The Bucks are looking for a wing shooter. (Shams Charania, Stadium)

• Guard Shaquille Harrison is signing a one-year deal to return to the Bulls. (Shams Charania, Stadium)

• Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry had surgery to repair tendon injury in his left thumb. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Rockets and Clippers are "strongly pursuing" Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala. (Shams Charania, Stadium)

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message