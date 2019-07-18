Free agency has certainly slowed down after a hot start, but there is still potential movement ahead.

In one of the craziest offseasons ever in NBA history, the landscape changed completely with superstars pairing up, rather than forming one dominant superteam. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will look to take Brooklyn to the next level, while Anthony Davis and LeBron James will hope to rescue the Lakers from a playoff drought. Kawhi Leonard left the world champion Raptors for the Clippers and had Paul George join him. The Rockets acquired Russell Westbrook, and both Houston and Los Angeles are looking to add one more star with the two reportedly pursuing Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala.

With Iguodala up in the air, Chris Paul also remains a strong trade candidate so there's sure to be more movement before the season starts.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• JR Smith will have a free-agent meeting with the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The Bucks are looking for a wing shooter. (Shams Charania, Stadium)

• Guard Shaquille Harrison is signing a one-year deal to return to the Bulls. (Shams Charania, Stadium)

• Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry had surgery to repair tendon injury in his left thumb. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Rockets and Clippers are "strongly pursuing" Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala. (Shams Charania, Stadium)