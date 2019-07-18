Report: Nike Files Countersuit Against Kawhi Leonard Over 'Klaw' Logo

Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Leonard sued Nike in June, claiming the company copyrighted it without his consent.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 18, 2019

Nike has countersued reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard for allegedly using the "Klaw" logo. The sportswear giant claims it created and designed the logo, according to multiple reports.

The countersuit comes one month after Leonard filed his own lawsuit in Southern California in June, claiming he designed the logo that appeared on his Nike apparel and that the company copyrighted it without his consent. Leonard said the logo is an extension of drawings he made and gave Nike permission to use on "certain merchandise." 

In the countersuit, Nike said that Leonard shared a design sketch he made in college but that the finished product featured distinct differences, denying any wrongdoing against Leonard. The company charged Leonard with copyright infringement, fraud and breach of contract. 

Nike is also reportedly seeking an injunction against Leonard's lawsuit, a court order for him to cease future use of the logo and unspecified monetary damages.

Leonard signed an endorsement deal with New Balance in November 2018 after leaving Nike. The All-Star signed a four-year, $142 million max deal with the Clippers on July 6.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message