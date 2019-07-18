Nike has countersued reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard for allegedly using the "Klaw" logo. The sportswear giant claims it created and designed the logo, according to multiple reports.

The countersuit comes one month after Leonard filed his own lawsuit in Southern California in June, claiming he designed the logo that appeared on his Nike apparel and that the company copyrighted it without his consent. Leonard said the logo is an extension of drawings he made and gave Nike permission to use on "certain merchandise."

In the countersuit, Nike said that Leonard shared a design sketch he made in college but that the finished product featured distinct differences, denying any wrongdoing against Leonard. The company charged Leonard with copyright infringement, fraud and breach of contract.

If you need a good laugh this morning, check out the images in Nike's countersuit against Kawhi Leonard over the Klaw logo. pic.twitter.com/6w0GlthV1P — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) July 18, 2019

Nike is also reportedly seeking an injunction against Leonard's lawsuit, a court order for him to cease future use of the logo and unspecified monetary damages.

Leonard signed an endorsement deal with New Balance in November 2018 after leaving Nike. The All-Star signed a four-year, $142 million max deal with the Clippers on July 6.