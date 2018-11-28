Traina Thoughts: Kawhi Leonard Signs With New Balance, Immediately Gets Roasted By Twitter

Kawhi Leonard signing with New Balance after leaving Nike didn't go over well on social media.

November 28, 2018

1. Talk about a match made in Twitter heaven. Kawhi Leonard (not exactly known for a dynamic personality) signed a deal Wednesday with New Balance (not exactly known for being a a cool and hip brand) after leaving Nike. Naturally, NBA fans couldn't help but analyze this move. And by "analyze" we mean mercilessly mock.

2. The newest SI Media Podcast features a wide-ranging interview with Blake Griffin. The 29-year-old star talks about being a media mogul, whether he roots against the Clippers, the negative comment that annoys him the most, why he can't watch a lot of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," his love of the "The Office" and more. You can listen to the podcat below or download it on iTunes.

3. Tom Brady clearly knows his target audience when mentioning them on Instagram.

4. SI.com's Crossover team has ranked the 30 best NBA jersey of all time.

5. My love for Baker Mayfield grows each day. I love that he did not apologize for his Hue Jackson comments. Way too many do a mea culpa when they do nothing wrong and it's a bummer when they give in to the pressure to offer the fake apology.

6. Mike Francesa hates Odell Beckham and people who talk without accomplishing anything.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since Blake Griffin is on the podcast this week, here's his standup routine in case you've never seen it. The dude is funny.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: If Georgia loses to Alabama, Georgia should still be the fourth team in the college football playoff.

