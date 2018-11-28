1. Talk about a match made in Twitter heaven. Kawhi Leonard (not exactly known for a dynamic personality) signed a deal Wednesday with New Balance (not exactly known for being a a cool and hip brand) after leaving Nike. Naturally, NBA fans couldn't help but analyze this move. And by "analyze" we mean mercilessly mock.

nothing fits kawhi leonard’s personality more than a pair of new balance hoop shoes — The Bad Character 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@MetalfaceJAE) November 28, 2018

Kawhi is really gonna be on the court rockin the Matt Bonner 1s pic.twitter.com/WscYt4mcY2 — Kilo (@ksgraham_) November 28, 2018

Kawhi needs to fire his team. Immediately. New Balance, for real? — 1999 Larry BabyStarks Johnson (@Swarmanator) November 28, 2018

Y'all laughing at this New Balance deal now, but when Kawhi cooks your favourite player in kicks meant to supervise the BBQ grill in family cookouts LMAOOO the anger pic.twitter.com/AoYjKIlmzi — RAPTORS ARE CURSED (@RetroYeezy) November 28, 2018

The line outside the New Balance store when the Kawhi 1s drop pic.twitter.com/QIrg0V2y2u — Nick Yoko (@nickyokoyama) November 28, 2018

Live look at New Balance consumers hearing about the Kawhi Leonard signing. pic.twitter.com/kTaA6V9rDJ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 28, 2018

New Balance: Kawhi, congratulations on the deal, what did you have in mind for a design?



Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/HYpPpr7nPJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 28, 2018

the kawhi 1's by new balance. a shoe as no nonsense as kawhi. nurses and security guards love them. also fits the mccarthys uniform code pic.twitter.com/HQd6wmXF6C — William Lou (@william_lou) November 28, 2018

Kawhi explaining why he signed with new balance pic.twitter.com/IszKthfJb9 — Kendrew (@KendrewLamar) November 28, 2018

Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance shoe was inspired by Larry David pic.twitter.com/I6nBgR3pJx — 🇨🇦Thaddeus Ghostal🏀 (@DFSBBallGuy) November 28, 2018

I can't wait for the day the first pair of Kawhi 1's leak and twitter just explodes with what are thooooossseeeee tweets — John Giraud (@TheAverageJohn5) November 28, 2018

2. The newest SI Media Podcast features a wide-ranging interview with Blake Griffin. The 29-year-old star talks about being a media mogul, whether he roots against the Clippers, the negative comment that annoys him the most, why he can't watch a lot of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," his love of the "The Office" and more. You can listen to the podcat below or download it on iTunes.

3. Tom Brady clearly knows his target audience when mentioning them on Instagram.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

4. SI.com's Crossover team has ranked the 30 best NBA jersey of all time.

5. My love for Baker Mayfield grows each day. I love that he did not apologize for his Hue Jackson comments. Way too many do a mea culpa when they do nothing wrong and it's a bummer when they give in to the pressure to offer the fake apology.

#Browns Baker Mayfield doesn’t regret anything he said about Hue Jackson after the game or even calling him “fake” pic.twitter.com/u9TDFpK1Ir — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 28, 2018

6. Mike Francesa hates Odell Beckham and people who talk without accomplishing anything.

Please enjoy this clip of Mike Francesa absolutely murdering his old pal Odell Beckham Jr. and his #GiantsPride teammates today. pic.twitter.com/0Cq329uxP3 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 28, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since Blake Griffin is on the podcast this week, here's his standup routine in case you've never seen it. The dude is funny.

