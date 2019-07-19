The Sacramento Kings have hired Lindsey Harding as an assistant coach, the team announced on Friday. Harding most recently served in player development with the 76ers.

"Lindsey is a rising star and I'm so excited to have her join our incredibly experienced team of coaches," Kings coach Luke Walton said. "Her basketball IQ and proven success on the court will be a valuable addition to our growing team as we work together to build a winning culture for many years to come."

Harding will join Walton's staff in his first year in Sacramento. The Kings hired Walton in April after he parted ways with the Lakers. Walton also brought former Suns coach Igor Kokoskov on board as an assistant coach earlier this offseason.

The former Duke and WNBA star became the first black woman to become a full-time NBA scout after a nine-year WNBA career when Philadelphia hired her before the 2018-19 season. The 76ers promoted Harding to Player Development Coach in April of 2019.

Harding, 35, played for the Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream, Los Angeles Sparks, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury as well as stints overseas in Turkey and Russia. The Duke product's professional career began when she was taken No. 1 overall in the 2007 WNBA draft by the Mercury and traded to the Lynx the same day.

In 270 career WNBA games played, Harding averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds.