Report: Kings Meet With Luke Walton, in 'Late Stages' of Finalizing Multi-Year Deal

Walton parted ways with the Lakers on Friday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 13, 2019

The Sacremento Kings could hire former Lakers coach Luke Walton as the team's next head coach by the end of the weekend, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported on Saturday.

According to Amick, Kings general manager Vlade Divac and Walton met on Saturday and are in the "late stages" of finalizing a multi-year deal. Amick reported that other candidates for Sacremento's coaching job have been told that they are "zeroing in" on Walton for the position.

The Kings' coaching search began after Divac fired Dave Joerger on Thursday. Joerger had been with Sacremento since 2016, leading the team to a 39–43 campaign this season.

Walton mutually agreed to part ways with the Lakers on Friday. The 39-year-old coach had been with the Lakers since April 2016. He went 26–56 in his first season with the team. In his second year with Los Angeles, the Lakers went 35–47 for the team's best record since the 2012–13 season.

Walton led the Lakers to a 37–45 record in 2018, missing the playoffs for the sixth-straight season. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message