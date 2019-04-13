The Sacremento Kings could hire former Lakers coach Luke Walton as the team's next head coach by the end of the weekend, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported on Saturday.

According to Amick, Kings general manager Vlade Divac and Walton met on Saturday and are in the "late stages" of finalizing a multi-year deal. Amick reported that other candidates for Sacremento's coaching job have been told that they are "zeroing in" on Walton for the position.

The Kings' coaching search began after Divac fired Dave Joerger on Thursday. Joerger had been with Sacremento since 2016, leading the team to a 39–43 campaign this season.

Walton mutually agreed to part ways with the Lakers on Friday. The 39-year-old coach had been with the Lakers since April 2016. He went 26–56 in his first season with the team. In his second year with Los Angeles, the Lakers went 35–47 for the team's best record since the 2012–13 season.

Walton led the Lakers to a 37–45 record in 2018, missing the playoffs for the sixth-straight season.