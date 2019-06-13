The Sacramento Kings are hiring former Suns coach Igor Kokoskov as an assistant coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Kokoskov will join Luke Walton's staff in Sacramento. The Kings hired Walton in April after he parted ways with the Lakers. Kokoskov will rejoin the assistant ranks after spending just one season as a head coach for the Suns.

Kokoskov was hired by Phoenix in May 2018 as the first European-born coach in NBA history but was fired after the Suns went just 19–63 this season. Kokoskov was eventually replaced by former 76ers assistant Monty Wiliams.

Before his time with the Suns, Kokoskov spent stints with the Clippers, Pistons, Suns, Cavaliers, Magic and the Jazz as an assistant.

Sacramento's coaching search began after Dave Joerger was fired on April 11. Joerger had been with Sacramento since 2016 and led the team to a 39–43 campaign during the 2018-19 season.

Walton mutually agreed to part ways with the Lakers after spending three years with Los Angeles. The 39-year-old coach led the Lakers to a 37–45 record in 2018, missing the playoffs for the sixth-straight season.