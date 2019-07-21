The Lakers are bringing in the younger brother of the reigning MVP, Kostas Antetokounmpo, on a two-way deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was the last pick in the 2018 draft and spent most of last season on the Mavericks' G League affiliate.

After playing in the Summer League with Dallas, he was waived on Friday, allowing Los Angeles to scoop him up.

Antetokounmpo appeared in just two NBA games last season, but in 40 G league contests, he averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.