Just because you came up with a perfect plan doesn't mean you need to share it with the world.

However, for whatever reason, Warriors fan Trevor Laub decided to ruin the genius scheme he came up with by sharing it on YouTube.

The Warriors sold tickets that didn't go with a seat but got you inside Oracle Arena. And that was how Laub's scheme started.

He would purchase a cheaper ticket, and then from there turn on his scammer hat.

Laub would check Ticketmaster and find the best seats that were still available. He would then photoshop a digital ticket that he would then save to his phone to show ushers when needed.

He says he was able to sit courtside for 29 games this past season and had virtually no trouble with his plan.

With Oracle Arena no longer housing the Warriors and Laub's need to show the world how he pulled off his scheme, it doesn't seem likely that he'll be able to pull these shenanigans at the Chase Center. But considering how he mentioned in the video that real fans have been priced out, something 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has also said, he might not have wanted to be there anyway.

But if he can, all power to him.