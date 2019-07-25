Clippers Unveil Plans for Brand New Billion-Dollar Inglewood Arena

The billion-dollar arena is set to be fully funded by owner Steve Ballmer.

By Emily Caron
July 25, 2019

The Clippers revealed renderings for a new, 18,500-seat, billion-dollar arena in Inglewood on Thursday that would be fully funded by owner Steve Ballmer, who is the wealthiest owner of a professional American sports franchise. Los Angeles also unveiled the proposed practice facility, team offices, medical facility, retail stores, restaurants and parking that would accompany the arena on a 26-acre Inglewood Basketball & Entertainment Complex.

The team believes it will begin construction on the venue in 2021 and will open three years later. The proposed plans would require no taxpayer dollars and will be built on property owned by the city of Los Angeles.

The video features both of the franchise's new stars: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The team currently shares the Staples Center with the Lakers and the NHL’s Kings. The team’s lease at Staples ends in 2024 when it plans to move into its new arena, barring delays.

Ballmer, who has owned the team since 2014, said that building a new arena for the Clippers "is a way for us to define our own identity."

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message