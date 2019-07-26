Russell Westbrook was excited to join James Harden and the Rockets at his introductory press conference in Houston on Friday.

The former Thunder point guard said he and Harden will mesh together on the floor despite usage concerns, citing his friendship with the 2017–18 MVP.

"We've been friends for many, many years. Since I was 10, actually," Westbrook said. "So we've played with each other in Oklahoma City, and to be able to win something, you've got to be willing to sacrifice some parts of your game, and we both understand that."

Harden and Westbrook were certainly a successful duo during their time together in Oklahoma City. The Thunder went a combined 152–78 in Harden's three seasons with the organization, reaching the playoffs in three straight years. Westbrook and Harden lost to the Heat in the 2012 Finals.

Westbrook noted the appeal of Mike D'Antoni's offense in Houston during his introductory press conference.

"I'll fit right in," Westbrook said. "Floor spread, it gives me the opportunity to attack, penetrate, kick. Defensively, it'll give me an opportunity to switch and guard and rebound at a high level. Push the break, get us out on the break. A lot of different things."

The Rockets lost to the Warriors in the 2018–19 Western Conference semifinals. They are still searching for their first Finals appearance in the Harden era.

Houston enters 2019–20 as the only NBA team with multiple MVPs on the roster.